Michael R. Stougard

Michael R. Stougard, 66, lifetime Ellensburg resident and business owner, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 3, at Umtanum Hall, Kittitas County Fairgrounds in Ellensburg.

Mike was born on January 18, 1953 in Ellensburg WA to Eileen and James Stougard. Mike Graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1971. He worked with his dad at Stougard Brothers Excavating and learned the trade that carried him through his life. He worked for Zeke Smith as an operator until He and Mike Smith bought Zeke out and created Aer-Ex Excavating INC. Eventually he bought out Mike Smith and created Manastash Ridge Excavation LLC. Whom he ran with his daughter Kayla.

Mike was married between 1981-1998. He was blessed with two daughters, Kayla and Mylissa. Mike and his family spent time trapshooting and opening numerous businesses in Ellensburg. He and his family traveled across country in there motorhome to trap shoot and enjoy the country.

Mike loved to camp, fish, hunt, golf, trap shoot, and spend time with friends and family. He also had the most amazing love for Jesus. He took time to talk to anyone and help anyone in need. He was always there good or bad, mike had your back.

Mike was preceded in death by his father James Stougard, Sister Pam Bennett, Granddaughter Jordan Carlson.

Mike is survived by his Daughter Kayla (Jason) Carlson and 4 children Konner, Chase, Rylie, Hunter, Daughter Mylissa (Joel) Schaefer and son Cameron, Daughter Mykenna Stougard, Mother Eileen Stougard, Sisters Jeannie (Dave) Larberg, Charleen (Sam) Finn, along with nieces and nephews. Published in Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary