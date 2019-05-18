Michelle C. "Mickey" Clark

A memorial service for Michelle C. "Mickey" Clark will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Mrs. Clark, a longtime Ellensburg resident and educator, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 64.

Mickey was born on December 19, 1954 in Morton, Washington to Eugene & Dorothy (O'Brien) Carden. She grew up in the Midland area and graduated from Franklin Pierce High School with the class of 1972. She went on to pursue her degree in education from Central Washington University, graduating in 1979. She worked for many years as an elementary educator before her health forced her into early retirement. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching and helping to educate the next generation of our society.

While attending CWU, Mickey met Grant Clark, a young man who lived in the same dormitory. They hit it off - despite her beating him at a game of pool - and were married on September 11, 1976. Grant's career as a banker took the family to various places around the Pacific Northwest, living in The Dalles, Spokane, Tacoma and Pendleton before returning to Ellensburg in 1993 where they have made their home since that time.

Mickey was an excellent singer who enjoyed music, as well as camping and skiing. She also loved dogs and enjoyed the time she would spend with them, sitting on her lap keeping her company. She was a kind and generous woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

Mickey is survived by her husband, Grant, at the family home in Ellensburg; sons Matt Clark of Kittitas and Andy Clark of Marysville; grandchildren Jack, Avery, Bentley and Logan as well as her siblings Danny, Kathie, Patti and Becky. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions in Mickey's honor are suggested to the Ellensburg School District Education Foundation, P.O. Box 464, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Mickey's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary