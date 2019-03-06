Milton Holt Longmire

Born to Carl and Millie Calvert Longmire, in Yakima, Washington on January 30, 1929.

Milton was raised on a dairy farm. He grew up riding horses, working with cattle. He loved to sing and play fiddle, guitar and violin. Earning his pilot's license at fifteen of age, he told old Charlie McCallister at McCallister field that he was really sixteen years old.

Milton married Madelyn Stewart on June 23, 1947. They actually eloped right after their high school graduation from Selah High School. Milton attended trade school at JM Perry in Yakima and learned to be an airplane mechanic and machinist. Machine work, specifically, tool and dye machining would be his lifelong field of work.

Milton trusted Christ as his Lord and Savior, and together he and Madelyn shared the love of God with everyone. From having church in their home to serving as music leader and assistant pastors in their church, they followed God with all their hearts. Milton and Madelyn raised a family of five kids and were married for 67 years.

Milton is predeceased by his parents Carl and Millie Longmire, his sister Phyllis Longmire Rakow. His beautiful wife Madelyn Stewart Longmire who passed in October of 2014 and two grandsons: David Tatro, 1998 and Michael Hall, 2010, and one son-in law, Russell Hall, 2017.

He is survived by daughter Marcia (Russell) Hall of Westport, daughter Deborah (Don) Hall of Soap Lake, son Victor (Irene) Longmire of Mattawa, daughter Connie (Dean) Tatro of Ellensburg, and daughter Linda (Mike) Lowe also of Ellensburg.

His grandchildren include Christina (Brandon) Parker of Chandler, AZ., Amy (Matthew) Alexandrou of Ellensburg, Mathew Tatro of Ellensburg, Jared Hall of Soap Lake, great grandchildren Joshua and Caleb Parker, and Sophia Alexandrou.

Milton passed away from this world February 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Grandpa had a specific prayer he said for everyone, from Numbers 6:24: "The LORD Bless You and Keep You."

"The death of a loved one is a lesson in itself if you let it be." Milton Longmire.

"Our Grandparents loved us all very much. We will keep loving them forever!" Mathew Tatro.

Funeral Services will be held, Saturday, March 9, at 11:00 a.m., at The Four Square Church, 906 E Mountain View Ave., Ellensburg. Graveside services will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 1900 Brick Rd, with a reception immediately following at the Four Square Church.

