Nadine Johnson
Nadine Johnson died peacefully on June 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones.
Born Alice Nadine Neva on October 12, 1932 in Kensal, North Dakota, daughter of John L. and Anna (Wulff) Neva. In 1949 she played on the Stutsman County Championship basketball team. The rules at the time allowed a one bounce dribble. She married Oliver Johnson in 1950, and together they survived many harsh winters raising their young family with no running water. Nadine and family relocated to the Kittitas valley in 1960 and began a career farming in Badger Pocket. She was quick with a smile, generous with a laugh, hardworking, resourceful, and strong until the end.
Nadine and Oliver were accomplished polka dancers. They enjoyed dancing with their friends at the Moose Lodge and teaching their children and grandchildren in their living room. Her dinner rolls were the highlight of many family and community meals. If you fell ill, you were fortunate to have benefited from a gallon jar of her chicken dumpling soup delivered to your door. It was rumored it could grow back a limb. In addition to contributing to her family farm and working potato harvests for other farmers, Nadine enjoyed a 10-year career with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office in Ellensburg. Agriculture was central to her life.
Nadine may be most remembered as a dedicated mother to her 7 children, nurturing grandmother to 15, great and great-great grandmother to 23. She had a great love for all children and spent countless hours attending school programs, concerts, and ballgames in support of the entire Kittitas community. In the early 90's you could often find her walking laps with Oliver in the Kittitas High School gym, later to be dedicated Jim Johnson Court in honor of her son.
During her life Nadine endured great loss and grief, finding comfort and peace in her Catholic faith as a member of St. Andrew's Church and in the sustaining support of her friends and family. She rarely spoke of the weight of her own burdens, choosing to live in service providing comfort and joy to others. Above all else, Nadine was an exceptionally kind woman.
She is survived by children Mike Johnson, Mary Ann Johnson, Linda Huber (Fred), daughters-in-law Gail Johnson and Susan McCune; grandchildren Colette Elliott, Dan Johnson, Carrie Nash, Terry Huber, Sarah Johnson, Shawna Case, Mary Robinson, Josh Shimek, David Shimek, Amy Biglin, Nick Johnson, Ben Johnson, Jennifer Magnana, Bob Johnson, and Eric Johnson, as well as 23 great and great-great grandchildren; and siblings Liz Doyle, Shirley Hoggarth, and Bob Neva.
She was predeceased by sons Dennis Johnson, Jim Johnson, Pat Johnson, Tom "T.J." Johnson, husband Oliver Johnson, siblings Margaret Van Dyke, Jack Neva, Bill Neva, and her parents.
A church service and celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather in large groups. An announcement will be made when a date is set to ensure all who loved Nadine may honor her life.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nadine's memory to the Kittitas Public Schools Foundation, PO BOX 635, Kittitas WA, 98934. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Nadine Johnson died peacefully on June 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones.
Born Alice Nadine Neva on October 12, 1932 in Kensal, North Dakota, daughter of John L. and Anna (Wulff) Neva. In 1949 she played on the Stutsman County Championship basketball team. The rules at the time allowed a one bounce dribble. She married Oliver Johnson in 1950, and together they survived many harsh winters raising their young family with no running water. Nadine and family relocated to the Kittitas valley in 1960 and began a career farming in Badger Pocket. She was quick with a smile, generous with a laugh, hardworking, resourceful, and strong until the end.
Nadine and Oliver were accomplished polka dancers. They enjoyed dancing with their friends at the Moose Lodge and teaching their children and grandchildren in their living room. Her dinner rolls were the highlight of many family and community meals. If you fell ill, you were fortunate to have benefited from a gallon jar of her chicken dumpling soup delivered to your door. It was rumored it could grow back a limb. In addition to contributing to her family farm and working potato harvests for other farmers, Nadine enjoyed a 10-year career with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office in Ellensburg. Agriculture was central to her life.
Nadine may be most remembered as a dedicated mother to her 7 children, nurturing grandmother to 15, great and great-great grandmother to 23. She had a great love for all children and spent countless hours attending school programs, concerts, and ballgames in support of the entire Kittitas community. In the early 90's you could often find her walking laps with Oliver in the Kittitas High School gym, later to be dedicated Jim Johnson Court in honor of her son.
During her life Nadine endured great loss and grief, finding comfort and peace in her Catholic faith as a member of St. Andrew's Church and in the sustaining support of her friends and family. She rarely spoke of the weight of her own burdens, choosing to live in service providing comfort and joy to others. Above all else, Nadine was an exceptionally kind woman.
She is survived by children Mike Johnson, Mary Ann Johnson, Linda Huber (Fred), daughters-in-law Gail Johnson and Susan McCune; grandchildren Colette Elliott, Dan Johnson, Carrie Nash, Terry Huber, Sarah Johnson, Shawna Case, Mary Robinson, Josh Shimek, David Shimek, Amy Biglin, Nick Johnson, Ben Johnson, Jennifer Magnana, Bob Johnson, and Eric Johnson, as well as 23 great and great-great grandchildren; and siblings Liz Doyle, Shirley Hoggarth, and Bob Neva.
She was predeceased by sons Dennis Johnson, Jim Johnson, Pat Johnson, Tom "T.J." Johnson, husband Oliver Johnson, siblings Margaret Van Dyke, Jack Neva, Bill Neva, and her parents.
A church service and celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather in large groups. An announcement will be made when a date is set to ensure all who loved Nadine may honor her life.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nadine's memory to the Kittitas Public Schools Foundation, PO BOX 635, Kittitas WA, 98934. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Jun. 20, 2020.