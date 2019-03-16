Home

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Ellensburg Calvary Baptist Church
111 E. 5th St.
Nancy Claire Barnhart Engel


Nancy Claire Barnhart Engel Obituary
Nancy Claire Barnhart Engel
Nancy Claire Barnhart Engel was born in Kalamazoo Michigan on December 6, 1930 to Harold and Evelyn Barnhart. They moved to Ellensburg when she was 6 and she lived out her years here with her husband of 66 years, Lee Engel. Nancy went to Heaven on March 10, 2019.
She worked most of her career as a cook for Ellensburg School District and after retiring became very active with the Kittitas County Firemen's Wives and later volunteered at KVH for over 27 years. Nancy was an avid sports fan and never missed any of her sons' games and later watched every Mariner game broadcast on TV. She also loved camping, fishing, and hauling firewood with Lee.
She is survived by her loving husband Lee, daughter Linda (Dale) Wichers, sons Brian (Denise), Steve, Craig, and David (Lisa), 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a newborn son.
A celebration of life will be held on April 6 at noon, at Ellensburg Calvary Baptist Church, 111 E. 5th St., (casual attire please). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to KVH Home Health and Hospice in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave. Ellensburg, WA. 98926.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 16, 2019
