Neal Robert Lyons
Neal, born March 21st, 1947, slipped gently away on July 14th, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He waged a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer showing all how to handle a devastating diagnosis with courage and hope. "Neal the Wheel" was born in Tacoma, WA to Ward & Doreen Lyons. The family moved often "following the logs"…. Roy, WA, Eugene, OR, Aberdeen, WA & finally Ellensburg in 1960. He graduated from EHS in 1965, took classes at WSU and worked as a logger. He joined the Army during the Vietnam War & was stationed in Germany as a radio operator. After discharge, he travelled extensively overseas, picking up room & board via jobs he got working at youth hostels in Luxembourg, Switzerland & Israel. In 1973 he came back to the US where he worked & traveled to Mexico, Central America & Hawaii. A phone call from his best friend got him to Alaska where he worked for the BLM until retirement in 2009. He was a loadmaster, packing helicopters & airplanes for the firefighters. He was also sent to help in the aftermaths of 9-11 and Katrina. Neal moved to Easton, WA & became involved in that community. He was president of the Cle Elum Kiwanis Club & enjoyed the projects & people he came to know. Richland became his final home in 2016. Neal loved cooking, golf, tennis, Gonzaga Basketball & WSU. He was a house sitter/pet sitter for his many friends. His passing leaves a big hole in many hearts. Neal made every minute count. He did what he wanted, lived a "no strings attached" life, and was a kind, gentle free spirit. He leaves behind sister Becky Spink (Bob), brother Jay Lyons, niece Kristi Rainey (Alan), Nephew Steve Spink, great-nieces Sami & Caysie, and great-nephews Mason & Brayton. Good job, little brother! We were all so blessed to have had you in our lives.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 24, 2020