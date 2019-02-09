Necia Knudson

Necia Knudson, 92, transitioned to Heaven on January 30, 2019, with family by her side at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima, WA.

Necia was born June 16, 1926, near Bellingham, WA., the youngest of three daughters, to Charlie and Elsie McWilliams. She graduated from MT. Baker High School, 1944.

Necia married the love of her life, Loel Knudson, on Feb. 28, 1947, at Central Lutheran Church, Bellingham, WA.

Loel, Necia and Loel's father, Emmanuel, purchased land in the Taneum Canyon the summer of 1950. Together they built the Heart K Ranch raising cattle, horses, hay and children.

Necia was in charge of her kitchen producing many hearty ranch meals and always a dessert: cookies, cakes, or pies that most often were topped with a large scoop of ice cream.

All were welcome at Necia's table of hospitality where second helpings were mandatory. One never went away hungry.

Necia shared her love of fly fishing with Loel, saying with a smile, that's how she caught him. She was also an excellent seamstress, and enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers. Baseball was her sport of choice; go Mariners.

Necia is survived by her children; Tana Knudson (Gus Smith), Tery Knudson, Del (Elayne) Knudson, and Kay (Scott) Shelton; seven granddaughters, Kari (Eric) Arns, Shawna (Vic) Long, KayCee (Sean) Lowe, Sadee (Chet) Skelton, Laci (Peter) Harrison, Sarah (Ian) McDonald, Kallee Knudson; 14 great-grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loel, parents and sisters, June & Fae.

A celebration of Life, Light, Laughter and Love will be held this summer.

A special thank you to extended family, Karen Anderson and K.T. Anderson for their generous help in caregiving with Necia.

1 Cor. 2:9 "No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what GOD has prepared for those who love Him."

Dementia/Alzheimer's slowly, over two decades, took Necia's mind, hearing and sight, but not her Spirit. A broken hip she suffered on January 20th was the last test before she transitioned to Eternal Life in Heaven with God here Creator, Christ her Savior and the Holy Spirit her Comforter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima, WA., or .

