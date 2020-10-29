Nina Eileen Nelson (ne Eldridge)

Nina Eileen Nelson (ne Eldridge), age 84 years, passed away in Sun City West, Arizona on October 24, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born in Everett, WA in 1936, graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1954, and married Darwin F. Nelson in 1956.

Eileen will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Darwin Nelson. Also, her sister Nancy, her three children: Brad, Mark, and Lori and her seven grandchildren: Nyna, Jennifer, Briana, Marisa, Evan, Miranda, and Jack. Forthcoming services will be arranged in Sun City West, Arizona.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store