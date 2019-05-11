Norman L. Maurer

Norman Leslie Maurer, 72, left our company at 2:55 a.m. on May 3, 2019 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. His body and soul are now at peace.

Norman was born in Seattle, Washington on July11, 1946. He was the eldest child of Ralph and Ida Maurer. He attended Ellensburg High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. Norman worked as a heavy equipment operator. Over a lifetime, he learned many more skills and used them to help others. Parkinson's Disease took away his abilities to accomplish these tasks, but he was a great storyteller and entertained his visitors with stories of the past. Norman gifted us with family history to share, and memorable stories to pass on.

Norman leaves, his son, Christopher Maurer, and his wife Robin; his daughter Jennifer Shinn, and her husband Paul; his daughter Heather Maurer; and his children's mother June (whom we love dearly), and her companion Glen.

Norman was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Verkist, and her husband Charles; his sister, Sally Nichols; his sister, Patsy Johnson, and her husband Bill; his sister Tammy Deacy, and her husband Neil; his brother, Paul Maurer, and his wife Lisa; and 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Maurer and Ida (Robinson) Maurer, his sister; Kathy Livingston, and her husband Michael Livingston; and our babies, Sydney and Nathan.

Please join our family in remembering Norman on May18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 609 N. Chestnut St. Ellensburg, Washington.