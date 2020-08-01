Pairlee Treat

Pairlee Minnie Treat - Householder of Ellensburg and Sunnyside, Washington passed away on July 10, 2020 in Kennewick at the Callaway Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Center. She died from Covid-19.

She was born on February 10, 1922 in Hickman, Arkansas to Leo and Oda Merryman.

In 1929 at the age of 7 Pairlee's family moved to Arizona during the great depression to find work picking cotton. All of her 8 brothers and sisters worked along with their parents and camped out at night on the property of the landowners.

Pairlee went on to marry a carpenter, Otis Treat, and raise 2 children: Wanda Cotton and Joyce Vance. They lived in Riverside California and then moved to Grandview, WA, and eventually Ellensburg, WA. Pairlee later married Delvin Householder years after the loss of her first husband.

Pairlee is remembered for her gospel and country singing, and guitar playing which she loved to do while sitting around a campfire. She had an art for gathering the treasures that nature provided her such as huckleberries, baby's breath, rocks, and gems which also brought in as a second income for her family. She was always up for a family gathering and loved to host dinners and entertain guests with her charisma and sense of humor.

She was a strong woman who lived with integrity tied to her core values. In the evenings you'd frequently see her reading her Bible and dictionary or talking on the phone with friends and family. She was buried next to her first husband Otis and daughter Wanda. She is survived by her brother Linton Merryman and sister Lurahee Willoughby Beliveau.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store