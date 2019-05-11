Patricia "Pat' Anderson

Patricia "Pat" Anderson, 77, of Yakima, formerly of Ellensburg, passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born in Yakima, WA on August 28, 1941 to Henry and Larene (Bartley) Schafer. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1959 and later married Frank Costello. They had three children, Lisa, Julie, and Vince. They raised their family in Sunnyside and Ellensburg. She later married Jay Anderson in 1982, and they lived in Ellensburg until 2003 when they moved to Yakima.

Pat worked for Ellensburg Telephone in the late 1960s and again from 1980-1995. She enjoyed going to the movies, reading, gardening, listening to music, scrapbooking, going for drives and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved the vacations that she took to Hawaii with Jay.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Anderson, of Yakima, and her children, Lisa (Dave) Rossow, Julie Costello (John Carlson), and Vince (Melissa) Costello, as well as her step children, Traci (Brad) Clark and Michael (Bronwyn) Anderson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Anderson, Aaron DeWitt, Matt Rossow, Michael Rossow, Joe Costello, and Jason Costello, as well as her great grandson, Wyatt Anderson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her step father, Jack Huerd, her brother, Gary Schafer, granddaughter, Jordan Costello, and nephew, Jeff Schafer.

A service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff in memory care at Elmcroft Chesterley. They are especially grateful to staff members, Kathleen, Mandy, Angelica, Mary and Tina for the love and compassion they showed to Pat. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Elmcroft Chesterley to be used for the residents/staff in memory care and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home, (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936), who is caring for the family.