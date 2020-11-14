1/1
Patricia Bartholomew
1940 - 2020
Patricia Bartholomew
Patricia C. Bartholomew passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Surprise, AZ from complications of pneumonia in the presence of her two daughters. She was born October 5, 1940 in East Stroudsburg, PA. She attended High School there and graduated in 1958, moving onto college at Penn State University. After graduating from college, she married Robert J. Bartholomew on March 19, 1962. Patricia was an outdoor and animal enthusiast. Her favorite place was working on the farm, volunteering with animals, and working as a veterinary assistant. She volunteered thru the 4-H Horse program as a Leader for the Surf Riders in Lincoln County while living in Waldport, OR. In addition she belonged to the Santa Gertrudis Cattle Association, where she promoted the breed by showing and marketing the cattle in the Pacific Northwest. Her favorite place outdoors was on the back of a horse, trail riding with her friends. She belonged to the Kittitas Valley Trail Riders while living in Ellensburg, WA and also to Las Damas while living in Wickenburg , AZ. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Susan (Jack) Nunnellee in Tonopah, AZ and Jean Ann (Tom) King in Edgewood, WA., daughter-in-law Marjory Bartholomew of Springfield, OR, 7 grand children and 8 great grand children. Preceded in death by her son Robert G. Bartholomew and husband Robert J. Bartholomew. Patricia will be laid to rest on the Oregon Coast with her husband and son in the Spring of 2021. Friends may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 14, 2020.
