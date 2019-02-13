Patrick M. "Pat" Carney

Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick M. "Pat" Carney, 86, lifetime Ellensburg resident, will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Ellensburg. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home. Viewing will be all day Thursday also at the funeral home. Mr. Carney passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Prestige Post Acute Care & Rehab Center in Ellensburg.

Pat was born in Ellensburg on May 20, 1932, along with his twin sister Margaret Mary, the fifth and sixth of eight children born to Hugh & Ida (Heller) Carney. He grew up in Ellensburg and attended school in Ellensburg, both at public school and at the Lourdes Academy, before graduating from Kittitas High School with the class of 1952. After high school, Pat went on to study at the State College of Washington (now Washington State University) in Pullman before being drafted to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He served as both a cook and a military police officer near the DMZ.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, Pat returned home to Ellensburg where he continued his studies at Central Washington State College (now Central Washington University). He married Marion Weisbeck at St. Andrew's Catholic Church on April 20, 1963 and they were blessed with five children - Mary, Patrick, David, Douglas and Andrew.

Pat worked a few different jobs - including picking up milk for Darigold and for a time at Anderson Hay & Grain - before accepting a position with Twin City Foods as a mechanic. He worked for Twin City for 27 years before his retirement in 1995. After retiring, Pat and Marion bought an RV and spent many winters with friends in Las Vegas and Yuma. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.

Pat is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marion, at the family home in Ellensburg; children Mary (Andres) Martinez of Ellensburg; Patrick (Svetlana) Carney of Aloha, Oregon; Douglas Carney of Ellensburg; Andrew (Maricel) Carney of Tukwila; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and siblings Ida Denning, Freda Perazo and Paul Carney. He was preceded in death by his son, David, who died at the age of three; his parents; and siblings George, Joe, Helen, Mike and Larry, as well as his twin sister Margaret Mary who passed away at the age of two.

Pat was incredibly devout in his faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister as well as attaining the status of 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. To that end, memorial contributions in Pat's honor are suggested to the Religious Education Fund at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 401 S. Willow Street, Ellensburg.

Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Pat's family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on Feb. 13, 2019