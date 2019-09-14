Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion Hall
1101 Craig Ave.
Ellensburg, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul H. West


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul H. West Obituary
Paul H. West
Paul H. West passed away on July 30, 2019 in Ellensburg. He was 76 years old. He was born on September 7, 1942 in Boone, NC., the youngest child of Robert and Margaret West.
Paul was raised and lived most of his life in Ellensburg, WA. He attended Ellensburg High School, graduating in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol (Bender) West on April 7, 1962.
Paul was a career long haul truck driver, driving for many local companies including Schaake Packing Company, Molotte Leasing Company, Ellensburg Cement and Ward Rugh Company to name a few. He became an independent self-employed truck driver and fulfilling his dream of owning his own truck and trucking company.
Besides spending time with his family, Paul enjoyed outdoor activities including elk and deer hunting, fishing and camping.
Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol (Bender) West; a daughter Kelly (James) Ockerman; son Rod (Trisha) West; four grandchildren, Amanda (Ockerman) Walsh, Bryce Ockerman, Jared West and Emma West; two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Griffin Walsh; brother Ed (Darlene) West; and brother-in-law, Floyd Foster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Robert, Herbert, Max West, sister Dorothy (West) Foster.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family on September 21, 2019, from 1-3 pm at the American Legion Hall, 1101 Craig Ave., Ellensburg, WA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now