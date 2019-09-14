|
Paul H. West
Paul H. West passed away on July 30, 2019 in Ellensburg. He was 76 years old. He was born on September 7, 1942 in Boone, NC., the youngest child of Robert and Margaret West.
Paul was raised and lived most of his life in Ellensburg, WA. He attended Ellensburg High School, graduating in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol (Bender) West on April 7, 1962.
Paul was a career long haul truck driver, driving for many local companies including Schaake Packing Company, Molotte Leasing Company, Ellensburg Cement and Ward Rugh Company to name a few. He became an independent self-employed truck driver and fulfilling his dream of owning his own truck and trucking company.
Besides spending time with his family, Paul enjoyed outdoor activities including elk and deer hunting, fishing and camping.
Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol (Bender) West; a daughter Kelly (James) Ockerman; son Rod (Trisha) West; four grandchildren, Amanda (Ockerman) Walsh, Bryce Ockerman, Jared West and Emma West; two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Griffin Walsh; brother Ed (Darlene) West; and brother-in-law, Floyd Foster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Robert, Herbert, Max West, sister Dorothy (West) Foster.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family on September 21, 2019, from 1-3 pm at the American Legion Hall, 1101 Craig Ave., Ellensburg, WA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019