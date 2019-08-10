|
Paul W. Cloutier
Paul William Cloutier, longtime Ellensburg resident, died at home August 8, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. He was born in Seattle on December 15, 1941, the third of four sons, to Urban and Mildred Cloutier.
Paul graduated from Evergreen High School and began working at Sunny Jim Foods, first in the warehouse and later driving truck. This began his lifelong truck driving career. He retired from SuperValu Foods in 1998, being respected and awarded for his excellent driving skills and safety.
In 1958, Paul met Marcia Ann Dobson. The couple wed in 1962 in Seattle and settled on a small farm in Kittitas Valley in 1974. There they raised hay, cattle, five children and a large garden.
Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marcia Cloutier, son Leonard Cloutier and daughters; Teresa Smith, Janet Cloutier and Margaret Cloutier. He is also survived by brothers; James Cloutier and Daniel Cloutier, his grandchildren and many others who loved and respected him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerald Cloutier and son Ronald Cloutier.
Viewing will be held on Monday, August 12, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave, Ellensburg. Recitation of the Rosary will be held that evening at 7:00 pm at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 401 S. Willow St. Ellensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 11:00 am, with graveside services immediately following. The family would like you to join them for a reception at St. Andrews following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Hospice, Hospice Friends or Pancreatic Cancer Research at Virginia Mason in Seattle. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 10, 2019