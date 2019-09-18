|
|
Philip Madison Hamilton Jr.
Philip Madison Hamilton, Jr, February 14, 1932- September 2nd, 2019. Phil was born in Washington DC to Philip Madison Hamilton, Sr. and May (Fink) Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Forrest, as well as 8 children: Kim Barkley (John), Shawn Dickson (Tom), Kelly Larson (Paul), Philip Hamilton III (Michelle), Matt Forrest (Amy), Lisa Forrest, David Forrest (Shala), and Kevin Hamilton, 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife, Lillian Hamilton.
He had four siblings, Hugh Hamilton, Joy Markley, Margaret Thompson and Ed Hamilton.
He is predeceased by his parents, sister, Joy and great-grandson, Payton Barkley.
Phil grew up in Maryland, later joined the Navy during the Korean War and attended Clemson University. He spent the first half of his career as an engineer, moving around the country wherever Boeing was designing the next plane. He was very proud of his work on development of the 747. Over the years he and his family lived in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and in Washington on two different occasions.
In 1970, he and his family moved to Ellensburg when he accepted a position at Central Washington University as the Assistant Director of Facilities Management. He remained at the university until his retirement in 1996 and lived in Ellensburg until he passed away.
Phil's life seemed to revolve around airplanes. In high school he removed the wings from an airplane and proceeded to drive it around the streets of town as his car, causing his father to receive frequent calls from the local police. In the 60's he earned his pilot's license and took float plane lessons. When he retired, he built a plane with friends. He also became a ham radio operator and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
An informal celebration will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 18, 2019