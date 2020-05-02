Phyllis Marie Titel
Phyllis Marie Titel, 93, of Ellensburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2020. She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Covina, California.
Phyllis was born June 4, 1926 in Ogden, Utah to Vernon Lawrence Arbon and Edith Marie Hill. Phyllis was the oldest of 4 children-Ruth, Lloyd (deceased), and Verna followed. After WWII in the mid-1940's, Phyllis married her true love Gunther Frederic Titel, and despite the rough economic times they thoroughly cherished those first years. After graduating from university, they moved west to La Puente, California where they raised their 3 children-Marc Titel, Susan Thacker, and Steven Titel. They lived in La Puente for two decades, then moved a short distance to West Covina where they lived for nearly 40 years.
After the kids were older, Phyllis went back to school for her teaching credentials and found a passion for teaching elementary school-aged gifted classes. She loved her work, always proud of the impact she made on the lives of children.
Phyllis and Fred had a very loving marriage, always making each other laugh and enjoying each day together. After Fred passed suddenly in 1991, Phyllis continued to live in West Covina and remained a wonderful caregiver to Steven who is disabled. She was very involved in multiple organizations supporting the disabled in the Southern Cal area.
Phyllis was a proud lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and through the years was very active in her ward and her community. Phyllis was a world traveler, excellent cook and host, and enjoyed knitting and sewing. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and spending time with family was always on the top of her list.
Phyllis is survived by her three children, 10 grandchildren, and nearly 30 great-grandchildren. She had the most radiant smile, such a warm personality, and loved to laugh and find the humor in everything. She was kind, smart, inquisitive, witty, generous, and loving. While she will be missed, her spirit will live on in her large family and the lives that she touched.
Local arrangements were entrusted to Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Phyllis Marie Titel, 93, of Ellensburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23, 2020. She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Covina, California.
Phyllis was born June 4, 1926 in Ogden, Utah to Vernon Lawrence Arbon and Edith Marie Hill. Phyllis was the oldest of 4 children-Ruth, Lloyd (deceased), and Verna followed. After WWII in the mid-1940's, Phyllis married her true love Gunther Frederic Titel, and despite the rough economic times they thoroughly cherished those first years. After graduating from university, they moved west to La Puente, California where they raised their 3 children-Marc Titel, Susan Thacker, and Steven Titel. They lived in La Puente for two decades, then moved a short distance to West Covina where they lived for nearly 40 years.
After the kids were older, Phyllis went back to school for her teaching credentials and found a passion for teaching elementary school-aged gifted classes. She loved her work, always proud of the impact she made on the lives of children.
Phyllis and Fred had a very loving marriage, always making each other laugh and enjoying each day together. After Fred passed suddenly in 1991, Phyllis continued to live in West Covina and remained a wonderful caregiver to Steven who is disabled. She was very involved in multiple organizations supporting the disabled in the Southern Cal area.
Phyllis was a proud lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and through the years was very active in her ward and her community. Phyllis was a world traveler, excellent cook and host, and enjoyed knitting and sewing. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and spending time with family was always on the top of her list.
Phyllis is survived by her three children, 10 grandchildren, and nearly 30 great-grandchildren. She had the most radiant smile, such a warm personality, and loved to laugh and find the humor in everything. She was kind, smart, inquisitive, witty, generous, and loving. While she will be missed, her spirit will live on in her large family and the lives that she touched.
Local arrangements were entrusted to Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on May 2, 2020.