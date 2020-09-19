Randy Allemand
Randy D. Allemand 62, passed away at his home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Randy was born in Ellensburg on July 23, 1958 to Joseph and Lenore (Dorey) Allemand he was the youngest of 13.
Growing up in Kittitas County Randy took advantage of the outdoors. He loved to explore and enjoyed hunting for Ellensburg Blues, fishing, and camping. Randy lived in North Dakota but found himself moving back to the Kittitas Valley where his heart was.
He is fondly remembered as being the best cook in the family, his spaghetti was to die for. Randy loved spending time at the park with his children and dachshund Moo, his family was the most important part of his life. Randy enjoyed sharing stories with family and friends and he had many crazy ones to share. Randy had his favorite television shows he watched on ME.TV
, like Gilligan's Island and the Flintstones, perhaps this explains a lot about his comedic personality.
Randy was kindhearted and worked very hard to ensure all his children's needs were met. He is survived by his daughter Katie (Brian) Stevens, Kirstie Alleman (Brian) and Travis Allemand. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
Randy was preceded by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
A celebration of life will be held once restrictions lift. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.