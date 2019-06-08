Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM McIntosh Ranch 7820 Hwy 97 Ellensburg , WA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Rawna Berge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rawna Lynn (Carlson) Berge

1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Rawna Lynn (Carlson) Berge

Rawna Lynn (Carlson) Berge, 55, of Ellensburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3,2019, in Seattle after a courageous battle with CML Leukemia. She was born in Ellensburg, Washington on February 8, 1964, happy to share a birthday with her grandfather, Art Carlson. She was the first-born child of Ron and Toni Carlson.

Her family moved to Bellingham, Washington in 1965 where she attended Harmony Elementary School until moving back to the Kittitas Valley in 1974 when her father purchased the family ranch. She then attended Ellensburg Schools graduating in 1982. Rawna worked at the Swedberg Dairy Farm milking cows and feeding calves while in high school. She then went to Vancouver Washington to attend Travel Agent school which led to her working for Ultimate Travel where she was very skilled at helping people complete their travel plans. In 1997 she married the love of her life, Rodney Berge. In 1999 they welcomed a daughter, Haley Dell and in 2000 a son Blake Roger then becoming a stay at home mom. She provided daycare services for family and close friends until began volunteer work at the Ellensburg School District eventually becoming a Para. She continued as a one on one aide for approximately 4 years working with kids with disabilities which she loved. Her co-workers were very special to her and she created a unique bond with many of them. She was also blessed to have support from Rodney's co-workers at the City of Ellensburg during her battle.

In 2006 they acquired property adjacent to the family ranch and built a home which was her dream to settle on the ranch near family.

She enjoyed time with her family and friends, cooking, sewing, gardening, crafting, riding horses and anything to do with ranching. Because many people were unable to contact her, she wanted them to know that she felt their love, it doesn't matter what you do on the last days of a person's life, but what you do all the days of their lives. She felt everyone's love whether they were in touch with her or not. One of her favorite quotes "Find a place in your heart where there is joy, and the joy will burn out the pain". (Joseph Campbell)

Rawna is survived by her husband, Rodney, daughter, Haley, son, Blake, parents, Ron and Toni Carlson, brother Tug (Kelly) Carlson, their children Bailey and Coltyn She is also survived by her father and mother -in -law Daryl and Diane Berge, brother-in-law; Ryan (Lana) Berge and their children Bri (Tyler) Coates and Lexi Berge, brother-in-law Josh (Amanda) Beug and children Kaileigh, Miyah and Ellie.

The family would like to invite everyone to her Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the McIntosh Ranch, 7820 Hwy 97, Ellensburg, Washington.

I lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gretchen Weller Foundation, PO Box 1762, Ellensburg, Washington 98926. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries