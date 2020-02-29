|
Raymond Edward Ellinger
Raymond Edward Ellinger departed peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by his family and loved ones at Seattle Veterans Hospital. Raymond was born to Charles and MaryLou (French) Ellinger on September 25, 1949 in Ellensburg Washington.
Ray entered the Army in 1970, and served in Vietnam and Indo China. During his term of service he received The National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and Sharpshooter (Rifle M-16). He was Honorably discharged after his service to our country.
Ray returned home to Ellensburg where he married Diann Samuelson and raised their two children Deborah Lynn (Anderson) and Matthew Edward Ellinger.
Ray went on later to marry Katherine Diane Herrick and together they raised her two children Shane Hughes, Cassandra Herrick and granddaughter Hailey.
After Rays military career he worked as a mechanic and laborer for Twin City Foods, Hedrick Logging, Seth Motors and assisted friends in his retirement years.
Ray enjoyed his many adventures jeeping, hunting, boating, fishing and Nascar with his family and many friends through the years.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 8 and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Raymond is survived by his wife Kathy; children Debbie (Gordy) Anderson, Matt (Nicole) Ellinger, Shane Hughes, Cassandra Herrick (Branden Pettit); siblings Patty (Lloyd) Noland, Marilyn (Chuck) Allred, Jim Ellinger, Carol (Dave) Beach, grandchildren Alexandria, Christian, Damien, Georgina, Hailey and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents Charles and MaryLou, baby sister Joyce Marie, brother-in-law Joe Dobson and nephew Wesley Dobson.
Memorial and Military tribute will be held Saturday March 7 at the American Legion Post 8, service to begin shortly after 2pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of Rays favorite charities: Seattle VA hospital, The Fisher House at Seattle VA, Lung Cancer research, or to Ray Ellinger's GoFundMe page for expenses.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 29, 2020