|
|
Reba Michelle (Rhodes) Sabin
Our much loved and precious Reba Michelle (Rhodes) Sabin, 33, left this life far too early after a long, hard fought 15-month battle against a very rare and aggressive cancer called Cervical Metastatic Adeno Malignum on Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by family in her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah.
Reba was born on May 13, 1986, in Ellensburg, Washington, the only daughter of Steven Ray and Carole Miller Rhodes. She loved growing up in Ellensburg, often playing with her brothers Aaron, Mitchell, and Garrett. Reba spent her youth playing softball on many little league teams and for Ellensburg High School, singing in the high school choir, and participating in the winter musicals.
After graduating from Ellensburg High School in 2004, Reba attended Bluestone Academy where she excelled at hair design. After several years working at The Studio, Reba switched careers and began working in the Obstetrics department at Kittitas Valley Healthcare. Reba loved assisting in the delivery of babies and providing for their care. Her favorite career change came in 2016 when they moved to Saratoga Springs and she became a full-time stay-at-home mom.
After a whirlwind courtship, Reba married the love of her life, Nicholas Dean Sabin, on August 26, 2005, in the Seattle Washington Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After years of trying, numerus miscarriages and infertility issues, Reba and Nick became the proud parents of Makenna Grace in 2010, Mailey Anne in 2012, and Bennett Steven in 2015. Reba loved nothing more than being mommy to her three littles and found her greatest joy, love and treasure in her children.
Reba never met a stranger. She gathered friends like a flock of geese everywhere she went. She loved to talk and always had a story to tell. She will be remembered for her hilarious sense of humor, straight talk, love of life, love of family and love of friends. She had a way of making each friend feel like they were her best and most favored friend ever. Reba always left others feeling valued, uplifted, and loved.
Reba was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout her 15-month battle, Reba relied on her faith in Jesus Christ to strengthen her to fight cancer. Reba never lost or waivered in her faith and optimism for God's plan for her life. She inspired many with her positive attitude and outlook despite the known outcome would not be what she hoped for. She was the strongest woman we have ever known. She wasn't afraid to go-just afraid to leave us all behind.
Reba is survived by her husband Nick Sabin and her children, Makenna, Mailey, and Bennett of Saratoga Springs, UT; her mother, Carole Rhodes of Ellensburg, WA; in-laws Larry and Sherrie Sabin of Lehi, UT; brothers Aaron (Carolyn) Rhodes of Tacoma, WA, Mitchell (Elise) Rhodes, and Garrett (Arianna) Rhodes of Ellensburg; grandparents, Homer 'Pinky' and Judy Miller, Helen Gene Sabin, Georgia Goodale, all of Ellensburg and Norma Hansen of Salt Lake City, Utah; sisters-in-law Kristen (Ryan) Goodman of Queen's Creek, AZ, and Amie (Michael) Calcamuggio of Salt Lake City, UT; brothers-in-law Brook (Amy) Sabin of Springville, UT, and Taylor Sabin of Lehi, UT; childhood playmates and aunts, Kristl (Aaron) Densley of Laie, HI, and Kara Miller of Ellensburg; cousins Becca (Justin) Seth and Rachel (Travis) Bennett of Ellensburg; and adopted by love sister Alice (Brian) Huss. Reba is also survived by nieces and nephews Jared, Allyson, and Carys Rhodes, Finn, Kai, Kip, Reese and Shay Densley, Lillian, Charlotte and Theodore Sabin, Rowen Goodman, and Casen and Libby Huss. Reba is also survived by her Utah girl posse, and the three that were part of her fabulous four, Ashley (Arsenio) Perez, Tami (Scott) McBride, and Bella (Perry) Lomax, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends too numerous to name.
She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Rhodes, and grandparents Myrle and Dorothy Rhodes, Paul R Sabin, and W. Arthur Hansen.
A funeral service honoring her life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1700 Brick Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926, with interment to follow at the IOOF cemetery. Family viewing will be from 12:45 to 1:45 pm prior to the service. A memorial service will be held in her honor Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 6:30 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 368 West Aspen Hills Blvd., Saratoga Springs, UT 84045.
In lieu of flowers, "A Mighty Cause for Cancer" fundraiser to benefit the Sabin family has been set up to honor and support her young family through this transition of loss, funeral costs, and astronomical medical bills. The fundraiser can be found by searching for "Remembering Reba" on www.mightycause.com , or on the Rooting For Reba page on Facebook or contributions can be sent directly through Venmo at @Reba-Sabin. Families are Forever.
A special thank you to the amazing team of medical professionals who cared for our Reba. Brookside Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for the Sabin Family.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 20, 2020