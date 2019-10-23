|
Rebecca Johnston
Rebecca (Czapiewski) Johnston, 65, was born in Ellensburg, WA on November 10, 1953 to Chester Czapiewski and Dorothy Bailes. She passed away October 17, 2019 in Yakima, WA. Rebecca graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1972. After graduation, she married Rick Orser and had two sons, Brandon and Shane. She later married Tracy Johnston in 2007. Rebecca worked for Viking Sewing Center, Flagged on Chinook Pass, Yakima Department of Corrections, and then moved to Connell, WA to work at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.
Rebecca had many hobbies that she enjoyed, but her craftiness and sewing was what her family always remembers about her. She would always go all out decorating for Christmas and dressing up for Halloween, where many years her costumes would take first place. After retiring Rebecca and Tracy moved to Long Beach, WA for about a year before returning home to the Yakima Valley, to be closer to her family.
Rebecca is survived by her two sons, Brandon (Michelle) Orser of Yakima, WA, Shane Orser of Bend, OR, two grandsons, Conner and Tanner, sisters, Paulette Bird, Dianne Hammerstrom, Jane (Ed) Ricard, all of Ellensburg, WA, nephew, Mark Ricard and family, niece, Brianna Bird (Sam), nephew, Dan Hammerstrom, and great niece, Clover Bird. She was preceded in death by her husband Tracy Johnston, her parents, and stepfather, Ray Bailes.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019 at the Adult Activity Center (406 S. Pine in Ellensburg, WA 98926) from 12 pm-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Prestige Care & Rehabilitation - Parkside in Union Gap, WA or to . To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 23, 2019