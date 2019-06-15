Services Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory 301 East Third Avenue Ellensburg , WA 98926 (509) 925-3141 Graveside service 2:00 PM IOOF Cemetery Brick Road Ellensburg , WA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Redge DeSoer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Redge W. DeSoer

Redge W. DeSoer

1945 - 2019

A graveside service for Redge W. DeSoer, 74, lifetime Ellensburg resident, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg. Mr. DeSoer passed away at his home on May 28, 2019 from an apparent heart attack.

Redge was a one of a kind guy - unique. God only built one of him! And all that knew him thank the Lord for the time we had with him.

Redge had a love for his family and particularly his mother. He enjoyed his arts and crafts, music of all kinds, collecting toys, his CB radios and police scanners - and subsequently knew more information before most of the general public ever did. He certainly had his opinion on politics and anything he heard or saw on the news and didn't hesitate to share with anyone who had an ear. He was also never one to turn down a Rossow's Ellensburger, fries and a vanilla shake with his little brother.

He loved living at 114 West Ninth Avenue and would always remind his little brother that "it was Mom who had bought the house." He was emphatic about THAT address as it was where he was born, raised and died.

He loved working for Elmview, having been involved with the organization for 40 plus years. He loved working so much that Billie had to force him to take vacation time because there was, of course, never any sick pay used, per se. He always thought he was the boss on his work crews, including being the boss of his supervisors. Many individuals he encountered through Elmview became long-lasting friends. Redge worked hard and was a good example for other clients on work ethic. He liked showing clients the right way to do things and was a good teacher for them.

Redge spoke as an activist for Elmview several times in Olympia to advocate for people with disabilities who felt they just needed a chance to show what they could do to be an important and involved part of society in their own way. In 2003 on a DVD entitled "A Community of Voices - Living Free", he specified that alternative living and independence should be encouraged for special needs individuals.

In a nutshell he stated, "Elmview is a family that cares about each other. You first have to have people who care. In society today, some people don't care about their handicapped people. They don't help them." In talking about living independently himself, he said "I've lived here all of my life. I had to prove to my parents that I could take care of the house and live in it." And in conclusion, he added "We've got to get people to understand. Alternative living is the best way to go. If someone is putting you down, fight back and get what you need. This is America, you can do it, by God."

Although he had a love of all animals, his Maw Kitty was his constant companion for over 18 years.

His family wishes to thank Billie Thornton for all she did for Redge through these past twelve years, both through DSHS and Elmview. He said more than once, "She was always there for me." The partnership that Billie and Redge had was one of a kind and couldn't be recreated unless he had a guardian angel.

An appropriate Bible verse to apply to Redge's life would be Hebrews 13:16. "And do not forget to do good and to share with those in need. These are the sacrifices that please God."

Memorial contributions in Redge's honor are suggested to The Elmview Trust Fund, 204 E. 6th Avenue, Ellensburg.