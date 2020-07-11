Richard "Dick" Dempsey
Richard "Dick" Dempsey passed away on June 11, 2020, in Ellensburg, WA. He was a beloved father and friend who will be dearly missed.
Dick was born August 19, 1947 in Great Falls, MT, to Daniel and Marie (Furhinger) Dempsey. He spent the majority of his childhood in Arizona, before eventually making Washington his home. He worked for the City of Kent Parks Department for many years before founding Dick's Custom Craft Painting, doing residential and commercial painting in Tacoma. Dick retired in 2016. Dick called Ellensburg his home for the last decade. He loved the community and was happy to be close to his son.
He enjoyed art, music, and the outdoors. Dick was an amazing watercolorist. He studied fine art at the Cornish School in the 1960s and was among the first students at the School of Visual Concepts in the early 1970s. He showed his work at venues in Tacoma and Seattle, as well as several First Friday locations in Ellensburg. He also submitted works to juried shows at Gallery One and had a solo exhibit in 2014.
Dick was an accomplished guitar player. He was inspired by Bob Dylan and much of the folk rock from the 60's. He played in and led several bands for more than 50 years in Seattle and Tacoma. He enjoyed playing open mics and was a regular fixture, performing his own compositions and favorite covers.
One of his biggest passions was the outdoors. Dick enjoyed hiking, from small trips up Manastash Ridge, Saturday hikes up Tiger Summit, and even twice summiting Mount Rainier. He also loved golfing, running, and surfing in Sayulita, Mexico. He was an early member of a sober hiking community, which was a significant part of his life for a long time. Dick's recovery was very important to him and he was proud to have achieved his 45th sobriety birthday in the year of his passing.
Dick is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ted and Trish Dempsey, stepchildren Kevin Brunke, Kristin Westbay, and Mark Brunke, as well as his extended Montana family, and a large community of friends and fellow artists, musicians, and hiking enthusiasts. The family would like to thank Dick's dear friend, Kristina Steinkoenig, for all her love and support during his final days.
Should friends desire, the family suggests making a memorial contribution to a local mental health organization. A celebration of life will be held once it is safe to gather in large groups. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com
