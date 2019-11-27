|
|
Richard H "Rich" Baker Jr.
Richard Henry "Rich" Baker, Jr. passed away suddenly on November 1, 2019 at 67 years of age. He was born February 3, 1952 to Richard H Baker Sr. and Jean (Keesler) Baker at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois. After his father's military service, the family returned to their home in Santa Cruz, California.
Rich graduated from high school in 1970 and spent the summer visiting family in Ellensburg before reporting for active duty with the US Navy where he served for four years. After his time in the service, Rich returned to Ellensburg where he lived the remainder of his life.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard H Baker, Sr., and his sister, Gail Jean Baker. He is survived by his mother, Jean Petersen, and brother Mark S. Baker, both of California, by his dear friend Patricia Boyovich and by extended family in the Ellensburg area.
Rich was a well-known Northwest Stone Sculptor, displaying his work in galleries and at art and craft fairs. In recent years he specialized in his beautiful free form faceted gemstone jewelry. He was a long-time member of the Ellensburg Rock Wolves and enjoyed the time he spent with his rock hounding friends, often scouting area for rock hounding outings for the club. Rich also enjoyed Ellensburg's Senior Center, meeting with friends and occasionally giving stonework demonstrations. He loved the mountains and spent his years searching for rock material for his sculptures and jewelry endeavors.
There will be a scattering of ashes in the Teanaway Mountains next spring. Rich was a fine man and beloved son.
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Rich's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2019