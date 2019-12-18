|
Richard L. Hoover
Richard L Hoover passed away peacefully at his home in Ellensburg on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019 in the presence of loved ones. Richard was born on November 8, 1930 in Ellensburg WA. to Lindell Hoover and Wilma (Leffingwell) Hoover. Richard was raised and attended school in Tacoma. He spent many summers in the Kittitas valley with his cousin and best friend Don Morrison at the Morrison family farm.
Richard joined the U.S. Army in in 1949 and completed basic training at Fort Ord California. As a member of the 76th Engineers, he served in the Korean War in 1950. He was then stationed in Japan from 1952 to 1955. Richard was again stationed at Fort Ord where he met and fell in love with Barbara Tunnell and they were married on March 3, 1956. In 1962, he had a return tour to Korea for one year. From 1964 to 1967, Richard was stationed in Panama where his family joined him. From 1967 to 1968, Richard served in the Vietnam War and retired from active duty in 1969. At that time, he joined his family in Salinas CA. where he was employed as a mechanic at the Salinas police dept. In 1975, he and his family moved to the Kittitas Valley. He was employed at KVCH for ten years. Richard enjoyed woodworking, watching football games and spending time outdoors. You could always count on a good laugh when he was around. He had a great sense of humor and many amusing stories to share. His family was a very important part of his life. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Richard was proceeded in death by his sister Norma (Pete) Vanderlinden and his beloved wife Barbara of 43 years in 1999. Richard is survived by one son Michael (Kristi) Hoover and twin daughters Joyce Bowers and Diane (Chris) Holmes; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank all the Hospice nurses for their compassion and excellent care given to him and their support to the family. In his memory, the family would suggest a donation to Hospice.
Private family services were held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with full Military Honors. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2019