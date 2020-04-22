|
|
Richard W. Rossow
Richard Warren Rossow died surrounded by family April 17, 2020 in Ellensburg, WA. Due to COVID19 Regulations, a Catholic Service and a Celebration of Life will commence at a later date.
Dick was born in Yakima, WA February 15, 1934, to Victor Rossow and Dorothy Besancon Rossow. He was the oldest of three children, a responsibility he took seriously. He attended Ellensburg Junior High and High Schools, Marquette High School in Yakima and graduated from Grand Forks High School in North Dakota. Upon returning to Ellensburg, he married the love of his life, Jacqueline Lee Mary Morgan in September of 1953. Dick and Jackie were of the tender ages of 18 and 19 needing signatures for the marriage to take place. Richard received orders to serve on the Navy Base in Corpus Christie, TX during the Korean Conflict. While in Texas they had two daughters, Cynthia Renae and Diane Marie. After 4 years the family returned to Ellensburg where Terry Richard, and Debbie Lee were born and completed the family.
After a strong career at Eddy's Bread, Dick and Jackie purchased Rossow's U-Tote-Em from Jackie's parents. It was a family affair. The entire family pitched in, young and old, to make the family business flourish. After passing the restaurant to his son, Terry, Dick went on to be the "Windshield Repair Man" of Ellensburg. His laugh preceded him, and you could count on him to do what he said he would do.
Dick cherished all 6 of his grandkids; Corey Johansen, Kelly Stephens, Marty Johansen, Brandy Kladnick, Shane Rossow, and Kristen Rossow. They all had their first pair of cowboy boots and their first airplane ride from Grandpa Dick. Later, Dick received 5 bonus grandkids and they, too, loved his laugh!
Always the life of the party, Dick worked hard and played harder! He enjoyed fishing, golfing, snowmobiling, all types of cards and dice! Nieces and Nephews abound came to be part of the golf tournaments, family BBQ's and Poker at the Rossow Ranch. With 14 great grand kids, and 1 great-great grandchild, his gift was knowing them all.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Vic and Dorothy Rossow, his brother Jerry Rossow, and his wife of 63 years, Jackie Rossow He is survived by his sister Marcia Cox of Federal Way, WA, his four children; Cindy Johansen (Gary) of Baker City, OR; Diane Rossow of Ellensburg, WA; Terry Rossow (Barb) of Ellensburg, WA; and Debbie Paganelli (Sid) of Davenport, WA and multitudes of grandkids, their spouses, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
His long-term struggle with COPD and bladder cancer left him more than ready to meet his maker. His last words to his kids, "I need to go be with your mom." You will be missed Dad! Give mom a hug for all of us while dancing with her in the heavens!
Thank you, Jesus, for accepting them both into eternity.Until we meet again. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 22, 2020