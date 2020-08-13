Rick McDow
Rick McDow beloved husband and father passed away on July 28th after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ileen McDow and brother-in-law David Rosencrans.
Rick is survived by his wife of 34 years Dawn Rosencrans & three sons Ian, Ryan, Walker, mother in law dearest Alberta Rosencrans, and his favorite older brother Dave McDow, wife Linda, daughter Lindsay Schaible, and her husband Alan Schaible.
Rick was a Golf Course Superintendent with the city of Mountlake Terrace and various private clubs. He graduated from Ellensburg High School class of 1973 and attended Central Washington University.
Rick was a loving husband and wonderful father, making sure his family was always provided for. His ashes will be scattered at various favorite locations and a memorial held next July. In lieu of flowers, his basketball pool buddies get together and have a beer, his golf buddies play around and send us your score card. He was loved by his family and will be missed terribly.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2020.