Rita C. Herbert
Rita C. Herbert of Ellensburg, WA passed away on August 5, 2020 in Naches, WA She was born on November 4, 1931 to Leo and Katherine (Krantz) Drowl in Omaha, NE.
Rita attended and graduated from St Catherine's Catholic School in Omaha, NE. A highlight of her high school experience was being voted May Queen by St. Catherine's Catholic Church.
Rita graduated nursing school as a registered nurse from Creighton University in Omaha, NE where she met the love of her life Dr. Herbert J. Herbert while scrubbing for surgery. They were married December 31, 1955 in Omaha and there they had four children. In March of 1960, the Herbert family moved to Ellensburg, WA and here they had four more children. In 1970 they moved out to their "Dear Ranch". There they raised sheep, cattle, Timothy hay, and other rotational crops. Rita was an active partner in the operations at the ranch.
While living in Omaha and Ellensburg, Rita assisted as a nurse in Herbert's medical practice and supported him in his involvement with the Washington State Medical Association. She was also a volunteer at Kittitas Valley Hospital. She had a strong faith and was an active member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church from 1960 until 2013 when her health started to fail. At which time she moved to live with her oldest daughter and son-in-law where she lived till her passing.
Rita enjoyed gardening, dancing, traveling, attending bluegrass and jazz concerts, and visiting family. She loved caring for her children and her home.
Rita is survived by Kathleen "Katy" Buntain (Arnold Paul), Nancy Grossman, Mark Herbert, John Herbert (Juanita), Joseph Herbert (Darlyne), 9 grandchildren and serval great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert and children: Charles, Michael and Paul.
Due to COVID-19 and its restrictions a private service was held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Ellensburg, Washington. Rita would agree that it worked out perfectly
Thank you to the caregivers and Memorial Hospice for all their care and TLC.
