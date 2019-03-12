Robert "Bobby" Bach

Robert John "Bobby" Bach, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away at his home on March 6, 2019, after a brief illness. His wife, Kimberley, was with him at the time of his death. Just weeks earlier, they had celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Bobby was born June 1, 1960, in Ellensburg, Washington, and attended public schools there. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Fredrick Bach and Marjorie Ann Liboky Bach, long-time residents of Ellensburg.

At an early age, Bobby learned how to play the guitar from his father, as well as inheriting his fathers' mechanical ability. His favorite activities were his three M's, "music, mountains, and motorcycles."

Bobby worked for 30 years in the field of telecommunications. His career had him living in Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona, Washington, and finally settling in Idaho, where he worked for Verizon.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Kimberley Bach of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Glen Bach of Ellensburg, WA; sister, Carol (Dann) Sherard of Snohomish, WA; nephew, Robert (Chelsea) Ryan; niece, Cody (Randy) Nelson; great nieces, Karli, Skyler, and Allie; and great nephew, Robert, all from Snohomish, WA. Bobby also gained a whole new family in Idaho when he married Kimberley, including stepchildren and grandchildren. Bobby was fortunate enough to have three surviving aunts, one uncle and a great aunt, age 103. He has 17 surviving first cousins and many more special family members and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Pocatello, 408 N. Arthur Avenue, with Pastor Karl Pettit officiating.

Donations in his name can be made to the at .

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary