Robert "Bob" Bird

PULLMAN - Robert Leizear "Bob" Bird, who lived in Ellensburg from 1949 until 1952 and met the love of his life there, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, of pulmonary fibrosis at Bishop Place retirement community.

He was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Olney, Maryland, near Washington, D.C. He was the youngest of four children of Murray and Florence (Leizear) Bird. Bob graduated from North Carolina State College in 1949 with a degree in chemical engineering.

After college, Bob moved to Ellensburg, where his brother, Herbert, was on the music faculty at Central Washington State College. In December of 1950, Bob met Amy Legg, a kindergarten teacher and recent CWSC graduate. They were married Dec. 22, 1951, at Grace Episcopal Church. The following year, the couple moved to Kellogg, Idaho, where Bob was employed by the Bunker Hill Company.

Bob supervised several departments at the company's zinc plant before becoming plant manager in 1968. He left Bunker Hill in 1977 to join the start-up team of a new zinc refinery near Clarksville, Tennessee.

After retiring in 1992, Bob and Amy moved to Prescott, Arizona, where they lived 24 years. Amy died Dec. 31, 2017, in Moscow, Idaho, shortly after their 66th anniversary.

Bob grew up in the Big Band Era, and loved music by Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and especially Stan Kenton - for whom Bob and Amy named their first son. He was an avid reader of books, newspapers and magazines.

Survivors include two sons, Kenton, and his wife, Gerri Sayler, of Moscow, Idaho, and James, and his wife, Nanette, of Firestone, Colorado; two granddaughters, Julia Bird of Firestone and Jaci Bird, her fiancé, Apollo Kinsey, and their sons, Killian and Leizear, all of Tucson, Arizona. Bob's second son, John, died in 1988. Among Bob's many nieces and nephews is Mary (Bird) Wood of San Francisco, whose parents, Herbert and Ruth, introduced Bob to Amy in 1950.

A lifelong Episcopalian, Bob was active in churches wherever he and Amy lived. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson in Moscow. The family suggests memorial contributions to the jazz program of the University of Idaho's Lionel Hampton School of Music.