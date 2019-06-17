|
Robert Glenn Boche'
Robert "Glenn" Boche', 88, of Ephrata, Washington, a retired machinist and general laborer, passed away of natural causes on March 3, 2019 at his residence, with his son by his side.
Glenn was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on February 27, 1931 and married Fay Wanda (Randles) Boche' on October 18, 1950. His wife preceded him in death.
He is survived by his two sons Leonard Boche' of Ephrata, Washington and Douglas Boche' of Elizabeth, Colorado; Two grandchildren, Christopher and Chad Boche'; and two great grandchildren, Cormac and Estella Boche'.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the IOOF Cemetery, 1900 Brick Rd, Ellensburg, Washington.
Published in Daily Record on June 17, 2019