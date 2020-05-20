Robert Davis

Robert (Bob) Harold Davis, 79, passed away at his home on May 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Ellensburg on June 16, 1940, to Jim and Gwendolyn (Ferguson) Davis.

In his younger years he logged for various companies in Kittitas County. He then farmed for Oliver Johnson and Oliver's sons. All of the Johnsons and their children were family to him.

Bobs greatest passion in life was being a grandpa. He always had a smile and lots of hugs. Their favorite memory is "Papa" taking them to the store and buying them all the candy they wanted.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings.

He is survived by his soul mate Chris Akins, her children Kevin (Elizabeth) Bonetto, Brian (Shannon) Bonetto, grandchildren Christopher (Hayley), Alexander, Dylan, Hannah, Allison, Tanner, and Riley. His great grandchildren Julian and Oliver, and a soon to be born great grand daughter, and his favorite niece Heather.

Bob was a kind, gentle person with a heart of gold and a contagious laugh. He will be greatly missed by our family and all who knew him. Per his request there will be no services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store