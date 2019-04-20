Robert E. "Bob" Belsaas

Robert Eugene "Bob" Belsaas passed peacefully at his home on April 16, 2019 with his family by his side.

Bob was born in Ellensburg June 1, 1927 to Alard and Evelyn Belsaas. Bob attended Dammon School and graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1945. After high school he joined the National Guard. In 1952 he married Bonnie Prather, they had two children, Russ and Cheri. In his early years he farmed with his father, worked at the Perry Mink Ranch, harvested peas for the cannery and worked in construction. He met Jack Smith working construction and after a few years they decided to go out on their own. In 1960 they started Belsaas and Smith Construction which is still in business today.

In 1989 Bob married Mary Charlton. They filled their lives with lots of traveling and spending time with good friends.

Bob had a passion for collecting knives. Talking about his knives brought a sparkle to his eye. He loved elk, deer and snake hunting along with fishing and going to yard sales looking for treasures. He found many beautiful Ellensburg Blues which he had made into jewelry for the family.

Bob was a volunteer fireman for 38 years. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and Field and Stream. He belonged to the Eagles, American Legion, NRA and many more organizations.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Cheri Belsaas Berg, and his brother Lauren Belsaas. He is survived by his wife Mary Belsaas, son Russ Belsaas (Colleen), stepdaughter Laurie Clarke (Dave), son-in-law Bob Berg, Pedro Garcia and eight step grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 27th starting at 11:00 am at the American Legion Hall in Ellensburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Friends or a .

Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Bob's family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary