Robert H. "Bobby" Edwards

Robert H. "Bobby" Edwards, 86, Ellensburg resident, passed peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side on Friday June 14th, 2019, from pneumonia. Bobby was born June 1, 1933 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the first born of five children born to Robert A. "Bob" Edwards and Frances Alberta "Bert" Thompson. His family returned to the Kittitas Valley when Bobby was an infant where he spent the remainder of his life near the home, he grew up in.

Bobby graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1953 and immediately ventured out on his own to begin his lifetime career farming and ranching while waiting for the love of his life, Marilyn Anthony, to finish school. Bobby proposed to Marilyn in 1956, the night she graduated, and they were wed soon after. Together they raised four children, Tom, Don, Laurie and Debbie on their Fairview Road ranch. Bob went to AI school and began building his Simmental stock on the family ranch until he retired from farming and moved to Naneum Rd. Bob said he "switched side of the fence" when he went to work for Kittitas Reclamation District in the late eighties. He was the West side Ditch Rider, a job he enjoyed very much. Bob retired from KRD in 2002.

Bob was a Gold Card Member of the Kittitas County Roping Club having joined when he was 16 years old. Calf roping and team roping were activities he enjoyed with his kids. He was also a member of the Kittitas Valley Wranglers, Flying Hoofs, where he won many trophies in gaming competitions. Bob was a lead singer in the Singing Hills Chorus and Barbershop quartet for many years. While he enjoyed the performances put on for the community, his favorite was delivering singing valentines to blushing recipients young and old. You could hear him singing as he worked cows, rode horseback, dances at Fairview Hall and even karaoke contests at the local fair. One of Bob's proudest moments was having the honor of singing the National Anthem at the Ellensburg Rodeo for two years in the late seventies.

Bob was an active member of the all-volunteer Fairview fire station for 20 years. As a member of the Ellensburg Moose Lodge #494 for more than 44 years, helping with the children's parties and carving hundreds of pounds of turkey for the Ellensburg Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Committed to his own work code so to speak, Bob often said "If he couldn't do it on the back of a horse, he didn't want to." However, Marilyn's love of fishing eventually rubbed off on him and he learned the joy of fishing, camping and boating in their retirement years. The first time he stepped onto an airplane was to vacation in Maui. After that they returned many times taking their kids and grandkids along building memories.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn; two sons, Thomas Edwards of Nevada and Donald (Denise) Edwards of Alaska and a daughter Laurie and son-in-law Marty Haberman of Ellensburg; eight Grandchildren: Bobby (Kristin) Haberman, Kyndra (Jimmy) Smith, Daniel Edwards, Nicole (Brandon) Highsmith, Chad (Kaitlin) Edwards and Cassandra Edwards; surrogate grandkids Jeanna and Tessa Ridgeway; six Great Grandchildren: Braxton, Mason & Kayson (Kyndra & Jimmy), Weston & Everly (Bobby & Kristin) and Lillian (Chad & Kaitlin). Sisters Doreen (Bob) McKee and Dottie (Randy) Turner; former daughter-in-law, Tammy Nunley and longtime friends Jim and Julie Ridgway.

Preceded in death by both parents, Bob and Bert Edwards and youngest daughter, Debra Edwards, in 1985; sister Frances Mullins in 2005 and brother Roger Edwards in 2015.

A public celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Saturday July 20th at 1:00 pm at the Ellensburg Moose Lodge ~ 301 W. 4th Ave, Ellensburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

