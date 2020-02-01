|
|
Robert "Bob" J Swedberg
Robert "Bob" J. Swedberg passed away January 09, 2020. Bob was born in Minneapolis, MN March 22, 1923, to John and Vera (Johnson) Swedberg. At a young age his family moved to Ellensburg. The family eventually settled on a farm near the Damman Rd Bridge. Bob was the oldest of four children. He enjoyed being outdoors, but mostly loved fishing. He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1942 and continued on to Washington State University.
He met and married Lorene Mellergaard in 1947. They celebrated their 70th Anniversary in 2017. Together they operated the Kenandale Farm in the Naneum area with dairying the primary focus until 1992. Together Bob and Lorene enjoyed spending time with friends and family and traveling,
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy, his parents, his wife, his brother Eugene, his sister Beth. He is survived by his brother William. Children Dale (Kathy), Ken and Ron (Teri), eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and 18 nieces and nephews. There will be no service, the family will host a celebration with details to be determined with a public notice
The family appreciates everyone's kind thoughts, in particular Janine Dellinger for her help, KVH Home Health/Hospice and Hospice Friends, and Brookside Funeral Home for arrangements. Any donations can be made to Hospice Friends of Ellensburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 1, 2020