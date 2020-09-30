1/1
Robert Lee Fraser
Robert Lee Fraser
Robert Lee Fraser (Bob) checked in on May 18th, 1924 and, luckily for us, had an extended stay, checking out on the Autumnal Equinox, September 22nd, 2020 at 10:05am. He was 96 years old and still had his curious mind until the end. Bob left his physical world with the love of his life, and wife of 72 years, Virginia, at his side… holding hands.
Bob was a son of Spokane, child during the great depression, boy raised by Grandparents in abject poverty, only child, North Central HS graduate, Princeton University student, graduate of Gonzaga Law School, WWII Veteran, "Battle of the Bulge" participant, Purple Heart recipient, FBI Special Agent, Yakima County Assistant Prosecutor, Federal Assistant Prosecutor in Spokane, Lawyer/Partner at Ellensburg's Kern-Dano-Cone & Fraser, Civil Court Judge, Ellensburg School Board President, YMCA Board President, Co-Founder of Laughing Horse Arts Foundation, Co-Founder of Gallery-One, President of the Ellensburg Chamber of Commerce, excellent dancer, good photographer, Sunday School teacher, very good speaker, friend of Bill W, big Jazz fan, fan of Oscar Peterson, wannabe music conductor, voracious reader of multiple books simultaneously, WWII historian, avid walker, lecturer at CWU, pro bono champion, hockey player, Spokane Indians baseball fan, traveler, man of faith, funny guy, church elder, spoons player, recorded music collector, early adopter of technology, Rotarian, good singer, Community Hospital Co-Founder, divorce attorney & wedding officiate, fully involved citizen, hugger, kisser, fan of bagpipes, fan of New York City, cultural supporter, fan of both stage and screen, fan of both opera and ballet, good guy, and a faithful friend!
Bob is Virginia's husband of 72 years, father to Rob -Nancy and Julie, father-in-law to Gaylene, a Grandfather to Fraser - Sydney - Lara - Jordan - Alex-Anne - Landon and Weston, a Great-Grandfather to Cadence - Jade -Mateo and Magnus, Uncle to many, a son of Ellensburg since 1960, a man who helped make this town a little bit better than he found it, missed but his legacy and service to Community is out there to inspire and remember.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, Bob's family will be holding a private memorial service to honor him.
Our family wishes to thank the women and men of KVH for their compassionate care provided Bob and family over the years and during his final days. We also want EMS to know they are appreciated for their grace and professionalism, multiple times, over the last few years.
We ask that any charitable donations in Bob's name be made out, and sent, to:
Kittitas Valley Firefighters Life support fund
PO Box 981
Ellensburg, WA 98926
Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.




Published in Daily Record on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
James Pappas
September 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jim Pappas
Friend
