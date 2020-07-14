Robert Morse
March 30, 1921 - June 18, 2020
Robert Winfield Morse passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 18, 2020 while living in Selah at Riverview Manor Senior living. He was 99 when he passed and was stricken with dementia for several years. Bob was born in Bath, Maine in 1921 on March 30. His Father was Samuel Austin Morse born in San Francisco, CA, and Mother was Mildred Florence Rogers born in Bath Maine. Bob had three brothers, which one was stillborn and not named, and his brother Carroll and Austin have both passed.
Bob grew up in Bath, Maine with boy memories of boating on the many Creeks with his brother Carroll. He graduated from Morse high in 1939. Bob got his private Pilot license 1940. Bob enjoyed riding his Indian and Harley Davidson motorcycles all around Maine and in Canada. Bob married Marie Rose DeRaps on December 31, 1943 in Pittsfield, Maine and their first son was Gary Lee Morse born in Bath, Maine.
Bob worked at Hyde Windlass Co. where he successfully served the Machinist Trade and was graduated before he joined the Navy in WWII on March 16, 1944 and was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida where second son, Bruce Carroll Morse was born at the Jacksonville US Naval Hospital. Bob served for 3 years and was honorably discharged. While Bob was in the Navy, he took courses in Aircraft and Engines and was also a machinist apprentice.
Bob and boys moved back to Maine where he took up flying again and taught flying and worked. First daughter born was Sandra Ann Morse born in Maine.
In 1953, the family packed up and moved to Kent, Washington and Bob had a job with Paine Instruments as a machinist for 35 years. Second daughter and last child was Deborah Marie Morse born in Kent, Washington.
Then family move to Kirkland, and then to Juanita, where the kids grew up. Robert shared his love for horses with his daughters for many years. He also shared his love of motorcycles with his sons and daughters.
Bob moved to Ellensburg in 1978. Bob and Marie had many wonderful vacation trips to beautiful places. Bob lost his wife in 1989. Bob is survived by his 4 children, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren living throughout the US.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com