Robert "Bob" Ray

It is with great sadness we share the passing of Robert "Bob" Dean Ray of Ellensburg, WA. Bob passed away unexpectedly April 2, 2019.

Born May 11, 1949 to Robert T. and Ethel M. Ray. Bob grew up in Kent. He was a graduate of Kent Meridian High School class of 1967. After high school he found work as a carpenter and continued in the trade until his retirement. His kids will tell you he was a master. If you wanted perfection, ask Dad to do it. He did take a short career detour making the trek up to Alaska in the early 1970's to work on the gas pipeline. Making a young man's fortune he promptly spent it on a brand new Corvette. Bob loved that car.

Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many a weekend casting for steelhead on the banks of the Cowlitz and Kalama rivers. He was known to share his catch with friends and family alike.

Bob and his family resided in Maple Valley until 1999 when they moved to Ellensburg.

Bob is survived by his best friend and wife Vicki, his four children Robert "Sean" Ray (Staci), Rhonda Ray Wells (Paul), Joe Gilbert (Kaydee) and Raquel Ray. He will be lovingly remembered by sisters Donna Synder, Terrie Silvers (Gary) and Carol Ray.

Papa Bob will be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren: Luke and Lauren Gilbert, Declan and Emma Wells, Abby, Liam, Jayden and Sayla Ray. He was beloved Uncle Bob to numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents and his brother in law Ron Merlini.

The family will have a private celebration of life for Bob in May.

Memorial donations in memory of Bob may be made to Enumclaw Special Olympics. ESR 1443 Harding St. Enumclaw, WA 98022 Published in Daily Record on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary