Robert R. (Bob) Sanders, age 72, passed away on May 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born on July 18, 1947 in Wenatchee, WA to Jack and Isabelle Sanders. He moved to Ellensburg with his family in 1953 where he attended school, graduating from Ellensburg High School in 1966. An avid sports enthusiast, he played football, basketball and baseball in high school. After graduating from High School Bob attended Yakima Valley College where he met his future bride, Holly Richings, and they were married in 1967. They recently celebrated 52 years of marriage, raising a daughter Jill and son, Jeff.

Soon after, Bob enlisted in the Army Reserve and served for six years. He worked for Twin City Foods, with his father Jack in his auto body business, and at Schaake Pack in Ellensburg before moving to Vancouver, WA. There he was with two Freight Brokerage companies. He was President of Rose City Transportation and then Vice President of Pacific Trail Logistics until retirement in 2014.

He loved golfing with his friends and brothers over the years, and his love for football entailed being a Seahawks season ticket holder for 14 years. His 'gift for gab' enabled his family to say that Bob never met a stranger.

Bob is survived by his wife Holly and their two children, Jill (Todd) Doerflinger of Bonney Lake, WA and Jeff (Deborah Thornton Hong) Sanders of Vancouver, WA , brothers Gene (Janet) Sanders of Chehalis, WA, Alan (Diane) Sanders of Vancouver, WA and sister Illene McMurray of Yakima, WA.

The light of his life were his grandchildren Ashley (John…JD) Walter, Autumn Madison, Spencer Dees, Spencer Kelly, Brooklyn Sanders, Madeline Sanders and great granddaughter Piper Walter. His relationships with his children and grandchildren always put a smile on his face and a sparkle in his eyes. He was the rock that kept the family together and was always the one to help pick up the pieces when needed.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jackie Lynn Sanders.

There will be a celebration of life at a time and place to be determined.





