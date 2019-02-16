Robert (Bob) Wallace Cloyd, Sr.

Robert (Bob) Wallace Cloyd, Sr. was born on September 13, 1927 to Jesse and Gladys in Sedan, Kansas and passed away with family by his side at the Peachtree Retirement Center in Yakima, Washington on February 9, 2019.

Bob was one of 4 children that lived during the Dust Bowl era. He worked hard helping on the small family farm and attending school. In his late teens, he began working for a local sawmill and that is where he met and fell for the Owner's daughter, Lenora (Nora) Wells. They married in 1947 and slowly made their way out West, the first stop in Colorado where Bob worked as a Ranch hand helping with the yearly harvests, tending to livestock, and daily tasks. During all this time they had two children, Zadia and Robert Jr. The young couple then heard of work out West, so they moved to Hillsboro, Oregon. Bob worked as a Truck Driver and began volunteering as a Fire Fighter for many years throughout his life. In 1957, Bob began a lifelong career working nearly 30 years for The Boeing Company and the family settled in Covington (Kent), Washington.

With the family finally settling in one area, they decided to take on another parenting role as Foster parents and helped raise 5 children. They later adopted one of those children as their own, Trena and then Nora decided to begin a career as a Nurse.

When Bob and Nora were not working, they loved to be outdoors and camping with friends and family. When they decided to retire and move to Cle Elum, traveling to Arizona each winter with friends in their motorhome brought them more memories. Bob was a fisherman; you could find him on just about any river whether it was in rain or sunshine. His favorites were on the Cowlitz River in Packwood or the Yakima River in Cle Elum. Bob also was active in church, both at the Kent Christian Church and in Cle Elum at the Community Church. Bob made friends wherever he went.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nora (married 67 years), and his sister, Linda of Kansas. Bob is survived by his sister, Jo of Kansas and brother, Doug of California, his children; Zadia of Tacoma, WA, Robert Jr. (Katherine) of Spanaway, WA, Trena (Zack) of Selah, WA, Grandchildren; Robert III, Lawrence, Samuel, Kyrie (David), and Caleb (Jessica). Great-Grandchildren; Eric, Mycah, and Killian.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced & held at Brookside Funeral Home in late spring of this year (date to be determined). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefhc.com