Rodney "Rod" Petroff a.k.a "Bro Bear"Rodney Alexander Petroff 64 of Cle Elum, WA lived life to the fullest from July 4, 1956 to August 3, 2020.Born in Seattle WA to Alexey Dimitri Petroff and Lydia Woznow Petroff who fondly joked that Rodney was their July 4th firecracker and the youngest sibling to half brother and sister Nick and Anne Marie. From an early age Rodney learned to enjoy the bounty and beauty of nature by foraging for berries, mushrooms as well as camping, hunting, fishing, cooking and most of all photography.Following in the family tradition of sea life and service Rodney proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard mainly in the Pacific NW. His military career led to an easy transition working as an able class seaman on tug boats in and out of the Puget Sound area of Seattle. Rodney also acquired skills as a welder which allowed him to take basket cases of parts to build motorcycles especially his vintage knuckle-head aka "Rat-bike" a Harley Davidson which took him over many miles of adventures across the country. With his love for the open road and travel, Rodney embraced the philosophy that it's the journey that matters rather than the destination.Rodney graduated from Central Washington University in 1997 with a teaching degree that supported his passion for literature, writing and education. He married Janice Sushereba in June 1997 and the couple later moved to Mocksville, North Carolina where Rodney became a born again Christian who grew his faith with a passion for defending the truth of the God's Word and supporting a Gospel based church. While being actively involved with church ministries the couple met and fostered Nina as a teenager until she graduated from high school and chose a career in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards the Petroff's moved to Florence, Oregon where Rodney remained until their divorce in 2011.He was preceded in death by parents, brother Nick Levko, and cousin Victor Peters. Rodney is survived by sister Anne Marie Dokken (Bruce), niece Lisa Russell (John), nephew Tyrell Dokken (Jennifer), niece Allison Martin (Trace), nephew David Moberg Thompson and all their children. In addition, Rodney has remained close and devoted to his extended family, Nina Sweet (Shaun and Abby), Bill Strahl, Patricia Moberg, Mike Hayslip (Jennifer), Mark Schadewitz (Janet), many Canadian relatives and his church family.Rodney will be most remembered for his love of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior; his family and close dear friends that were bonded to him like brothers and sisters.A celebration of Rodney's life will be arranged at a later date.