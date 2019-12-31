|
|
Roger Buehler
Roger D. Buehler stepped into eternity with Jesus at 2:00 A.M. December 20,2019. Roger leaves behind his wife Eva, son Brandon (Christine), daughter Kallie (Taylor). Roger and Eva have been blesed with four grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Clyde and is survived by his mother, Betty, and his two brothers, along with their wives, their children and their grandchildren. Roger grew up in their home with his two brothers. Their parents, Clyde and Betty, raised their sons to be strong loving Christian men. Their home was filled with love, boy stuff, solid moral guidance, and tender mercy. They grew up and followed in their parent's foot steps; to honor and serve the Lord. They continue to extend their parent's legacy to each of their families.
Eva and family cannot begin to share the true extent of their families life, as we have been so blessed with Roger leading. Roger loved to fly. He went to work everyday knowing he had fulfilled every dream a little boy could ever imagine. First a Navy pilot and then flying for Fed Ex. Roger did not know a stranger and was a friend to all he met. He was hard working and dedicated, but he still knew how to have fun. He could be a sneaky practical joker. He graduated from Ellensburg High School and CWU.
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2019