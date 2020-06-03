Rose Alice Bourne

Rose Alice Bourne, 92, of Ellensburg, Washington passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was born February 13, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to Frisbie V. Corson and Lola May DePoy. Rose graduated from Lima Central High School and worked at City Loan & Savings before marrying Richard H. "Dick" Bourne of Gomer, Ohio, on June 28, 1947, and honeymooning at Niagara Falls, NY. Fittingly, Valentine's Day falls between Rose's birthday (the 13th) and Dick's birthday (the 15th). They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.

In 1960, Rose moved with her family from Ohio to Phoenix, and then to Cave Creek, Arizona in 1970. With her clerical skills, gentle demeanor, and ability to calm a crisis she served with distinction as school secretary at Cave Creek Elementary for many years. She also served charitable organizations including the Black Mountain Mother's Club of Cave Creek. In 1989, Rose and Dick retired to Cle Elum and Ellensburg in Kittitas Valley, Washington State.

A highlight after "retirement" was the eight summers Rose and Dick were employed in Grand Teton National Park as park rangers. Hiking, camping, RV traveling, and wintering in Hope, AZ and Death Valley were favorite activities. A faithful Christian, Rose sang in church choirs and was a positive influence on her local communities. In recent years, she enjoyed following the Seattle Mariners major league baseball team.

Rose was preceded in death by husband Dick Bourne, both parents, and sister Jessie McBreen, Carefree, AZ. She is survived by sister, Anna Marie Klink of Lima, Ohio; four sons, John Bourne and Jeffrey Bourne of Ellensburg, WA, Bruce Bourne of Scottsdale, AZ, and Thomas (Patricia) Bourne of Bellingham, WA. Also, two granddaughters, Katherine (DJ) Rose Bourne Taylor of Pasadena, CA, and Julie Anne Bourne of Brooklyn, NY; one grandson, Skyler (Gina) Richard Bourne of Scottsdale, AZ; one brother-in-law, Charlie (Kolene) Bourne of Lima, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Marjorie Bourne of Scottsdale, AZ; plus many loving nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Friends, 302 2nd Ave, Ellensburg, WA 98926, whose members gave Rose Alice Bourne devoted care during the last days of her life. Rose will rejoin husband Dick in perpetuity during a private graveside service this summer at High Valley Cemetery in Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store