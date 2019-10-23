Home

Rosella C. Graham

Rosella C. Graham
Rosella C. Graham, 47, lifelong resident of Ellensburg passed away, Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born October 29, 1971 to Joe (Buster) and Virginia Allemand. She loved fishing, hunting with her dad. She was the youngest of four children. She was proceeded in death by her dad and other loved ones. She is survived by her mother Virginia, her siblings Debbie, Glen, Kerry. Her former husband Shawn Graham and their three sons, Dylan, Casey and Wyatt Graham. You will forever be thought of in the most loving, heartfelt way Rosella.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2019
