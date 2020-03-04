|
|
Roy Vidonne
Roy Philip Vidonne passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born February 8, 1940 in San Pedro California to Philip and Cleo Vidonne. Roy's family moved to Ellensburg in 1950 where he attended Ellensburg Schools until graduating in 1959. He was one of the founding members of the Ellensburg Muckrakers car club in High School, and enjoyed organizing yearly reunions of the members until 2019. He married Laurie Anderson on June 25, 1967, and they had two children, Beth and Philip. Roy worked at the Boise Cascade saw mill with his father, until the mill closed and he then began his nearly 40 year career working at Midstate Co-op. He enjoyed working there and visiting with the contractors and customers and referred to himself as a "Petroleum Dispensing Engineer". He was also a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge since 1963.
Roy enjoyed fishing with his family, and taking annual trips to lakes in Canada and Northern Washington. He spent many summers camping with his family and creating memories that they will cherish forever. He had a wonderful sense humor and was always willing to laugh at himself before anyone else. He was known for always being available to help either friends or family and enjoyed reminiscing about his earlier years drag racing at the drag strip by the airport (or thru the middle of town). One of his most recent enjoyments was driving the '49 Chevy he had in high school, to car shows after being fully restored. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Jackson, and driving him around the yard on the lawnmower, as well as sitting under the plum tree, watching the traffic go by.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, his sister Janie and his wife of 51 years, Laurie. He is survived by his children, #1 daughter, Beth (Bob) Leader, #1 son, Phil (Bonnie) Vidonne, and #1 grandson, Jackson Vidonne. He's also survived by many great friends, particularly his Tuesday breakfast group, Friday lunch group, and friends of the existing Muckrakers car club.
Per Roy's request, no services will be held. If you're thinking of Roy, please have a seven & seven drink or an ABC donut in memory of him.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 4, 2020