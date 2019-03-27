Resources More Obituaries for Ryan Thompson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ryan Shane Thompson

Ryan Shane Thompson was born in Walla Walla, Washington on August 24, 1976 to Terry and Kathryn Thompson. Ryan grew up in and attended school in Walla Walla through high school. In high school he excelled at the sports of football and wrestling, not because he was a gifted athlete, but because of his grit and determination drove him past the possibility of limitation. Ryan was more than a people person and prom king, he was kind and had an amazingly positive attitude towards everyone. Ryan's love of wrestling took him to North Idaho College where he wrestled and made many lifelong friends. Wanting to continue wrestling he chose to attend Central Washington University. He traveled abroad to Spain, Mexico and South America while finishing a bachelor's degree in Spanish. He graduated from CWU in 2003.

Ryan started with Kittitas County Sheriff's Office as a reserve, then moved into corrections from 2004-2007. Then from 2007-2013 he worked at Central Washington University Police Department.

He met his wife Sara in 2008, and in true Thompson fashion, made her his wife in 2013 at an epic storm of a ceremony. He was her "handsome man," and she was his "hot lady." In December of 2013, Ryan started as a Deputy at Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. He loved his job following in his father's, uncle's and brother's law enforcement footsteps. They were his heroes. He looked up to his little brother for his love of learning and growing academically. His mother gave him kindness, respect and genuine love for those around him.

Ryan did nothing small. He was never late because nothing started until Thompson arrived. He enjoyed seeing new places, making and eating crazy, fancy food, BBQ and beer on the porch with friends and neighbors, rock and fossil hunting, metal sculpting, art, brewing beer, music, chicken chasing, giant turkey raising, climbing mountains, fly fishing, hiking, boating and most recently rock climbing - just to name a few hobbies. He summited Mount Rainier and climbed many other peaks around Washington. His yard and garden always had multiple projects brewing. Everything was interesting to him - from how it worked, to how it grew. He never stopped learning new things. He collected everything; including hobbies and close friends. You all know who you are - because he told you.

Above all, his love for his family was always number one. Sara was blessed in ways only God could have conjured up when she met this man. He gave her everything she never knew she wanted and more. Ryan loved his children beyond words. He believed in Madison's academic and running abilities to his core. He was proud to cheer her on and watch her meet and exceed goals as she grew into a beautiful, kind young lady. Pepper may have taught Ryan more than he taught her. He was never afraid of diapers or staying up with a cranky baby. He had the most patient ways of helping her tiny heart grow and inspiring her love of the outdoors and learning new things. She brought in her first fish with Daddy before she was two. Archer and Ryan had very little time together on earth, but they had an unmistakable father-son bond. He takes after his father in the kindness he has in his eyes and a relentlessly brilliant smile.

Ryan was taken from his family, friends and community at age 42 on March 19, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Sara; his dear children, Madison (16) and Pepper (3) and son Archer (1). His father and mother, Terry and Kathryn Thompson; brothers Aaron and Brandon Spouses and children; nieces and nephews; John Anonsen; uncles Tom and Tim Thompson; grandfather Norm Panell, Aunt Bonnie and Uncle Gary and all of his cousins. Sara's father, mother, uncles, aunts, cousins; and far too many friends to count.

May you rest peacefully and watch over us as you did here on earth. We love you "way up to the moon and the sky" - Pepper. Published in Daily Record on Mar. 27, 2019