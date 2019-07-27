|
Sally S Evans
Sally S Evans, age 85 died at Leavenworth, WA on July 20, 2019. She was born in Ellensburg to Donald A & Kathleen Pillings Giddings on November 27, 1933. She moved with her family to Toppenish at the age of seven and graduated from Toppenish High School in 1951. She attended Central Washington Community College where she met Clayton Evans. They were married in Seattle in 1955.
Sally was active in community affairs serving as president of Galina Club and Ellensburg Orienteering Club. She was a 35 year active member of the Mid-Columbia Girl Scout Council, a member and president of the Ellensburg High School Booster Club, and a member of the Kittitas County Genealogy Society. She was a United Way Volunteer for many years including serving as a member on the Board of Directors. She also served on the board for the local chapter of the American Red Cross where she was a major donor at blood drawings.
Sally is survived by her three children Jeff, of Albany, NY, Sue of West Richland, WA, and Carl of Leavenworth, WA; five grandchildren Jessica Evans Fark (Jevon) of London England, Caitlyn, Gavin, & Megan Evans of Leavenworth, WA, and Garrett Evans of Saratoga Springs, NY; 2 great grandchildren Griffin & Jasper Fark of London England. Sally was preceded in death by both of her parents and her two sisters.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Mountain Meadows in Leavenworth, WA where Sally resided the last few years of her life.
No services are planned.
Published in Daily Record on July 27, 2019