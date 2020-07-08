1/1
Sandra (Voshall-Thompson) Barchenger
1945 - 2020
Sandra Lee Barchenger (Voshall/Thompson)
September 28th 1945-June 27th 2020

Sandra Lee Barchenger, 74, passed away June 27th, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Sandy was born September 27th, 1945 in Ellensburg, Washington to Arthur and Virginia Thompson. Sandy lived in Ellensburg Washington and married Ron Voshall where they raised their two children Steve and Stacy till divorcing in 1989. She married her husband Norm and they lived in Selah Washington until they decided to travel. They moved to Lake Havasu City in the year 2000 but they came back to Washington during the summer months to be with family and friends.

Sandy Survived by her husband Norman Barchenger. Son Steve Voshall, Daughter Stacy (Ross)Baldridge. Step children Cindy (George)Hollingbery, Tim Barchenger, Janice (Scott)Hamilton, Loretta (Jay)Tinker
Roy (Margene)Barchenger. Grand Children- Joshua(Tiffany)Voshall, Molly(Matt)McCune, Christopher(Haley) Bonetto, Alexander(Samantha) Bonetto, Chance Allemand, Lisa(Lonnie)Nayler, Trisha(Tyler)Barnett, Alyssa(Kyle )Barchenger, Blake(Jennifer)Reynolds, Kylie Barchenger, Susie Tinker, Mitchel Tinker, Randy(Liz)Cox, Jeff (Stephanie)Cox, Jeremy(Samantha)Cox, Natalie (Eric)Backous, Nick(Daniel)Hollingbery. Twenty-three Great Grandchildena (one more due in September). Nieces Carol Secondi and Linda (Ken)Ritter.

Sandy loved to do crosswords, reading, fishing, traveling, doing crafts that usually didn't get finished. She enjoyed planting her flowers every year when weather permitted in Arizona and Washington. In her younger years Sandy enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, boating, camping.
Sandy was always good with numbers. She worked in banking for years until she retired.
Sandy loved to gamble and was lucky, usually winning big. She loved spending time with her family and her friends. She was loved by many and will be missed tremendously.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Virginia Thompson, Brother Bob Thompson, Daughter in-law Liz Barchenger and Nephew Rick Jollo.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Celebration of life and burial will be at another time after the Covid-19 situation is resolved.


Published in Daily Record on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
RIP aunt Sandy, you have alot waiting for you in heaven! ❤
Tell we meet again.
Carol Secondi
Family
