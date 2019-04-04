Sarah Lynn Greene

Sarah Lynn Greene passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, in her sleep during the early morning hours on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Sarah had been struggling with complications from an increasing and undetermined illness. She was 34.

Sarah Lynn Thorpe, the oldest of two children, was born on July 6, 1984 in Ellensburg, Washington to Robert Thorpe and Kelli Thorpe (Romaneski). Sarah met Derrick Greene of Charleston, South Carolina in 2006 and fell deeply in love. The two were married in Myrtle Beach, SC on June 19, 2009, surrounded by family and friends. The loving couple welcomed their first daughter, Keela Elizabeth, in 2010 and their youngest daughter, Kamdyn Grace, in 2012.

Sarah was raised in Ellensburg and graduated with honors from Ellensburg High School in 2002. She continued her education at Central Washington University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She graduated from CWU in 2007.

Teaching children brought Sarah great joy and she will be dearly missed by all of her many students, fellow teachers, and staff members whose lives were touched by her. Sarah's teaching career began at Saddle Mountain Elementary and Mattawa Elementary, both in Mattawa, WA, and most recently at Lea Hill Elementary School in Auburn, WA.

Sarah was a light to all that came in contact with her. Her smile lit up the room and her warmth and compassion for others was undeniable. Sarah will be remembered for her beauty, her sense of humor, her immense love for family and friends, her charisma, and her kindness. In her brief life, Sarah radiated love and kindness, and found herself surrounded by it in return.

Sarah enjoyed photography, crafting, dancing, and music. Most of all, Sarah enjoyed and treasured time spent as a family with her husband and daughters.

In addition to her beloved husband Derrick and her precious daughters Keela and Kamdyn, Sarah is survived by her parents Robert and Kelli Thorpe, her sister Ashley Loveless (Thorpe), Sarah's South Carolina family, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and pups, Mia and Havoc.

Though Sarah's life was brief, she will have an everlasting impact on all who knew her. Cheers to you Sarah, we love you!

In place of floral tributes, please consider donating to the Gofundme account supporting Derrick and the girls at https://bit.ly/2UeedhD There is also a link for a meal train to bring food to Derrick and the family. Please consider bringing/delivering food to Sarah's family by signing up at https://bit.ly/2Ur0jbv

Viewing will be Sunday, April 7 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg and all are invited to a Celebration of Life starting at 3:30 p.m. that same afternoon at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds (Umtanum Hall) 901 E. 7th Avenue Ellensburg.

Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Sarah's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on Apr. 4, 2019